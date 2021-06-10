Frontline Warriors of Jammu Airport facilitate over 16 lakhs vaccine doses

Our nation is fighting a severe battle against the Corona Virus and in this crisis period supply of medical essentials like Vaccines and other medical essentials are of utmost importance. Jammu Airport has also been playing an active role by facilitating seamless transportation of medical essentials.

Frontline Warriors of Jammu Airport facilitated over more than 16 lakhs doses of Covishield and Covaxin and handed them over to the representatives of the State Immunization Department, UT of Jammu and Kashmir. The airport has been effectively ensuring a safe and secure journey experience for the passengers. Well sanitized airport and passengers and workplace for employees is maintained through various measures taken by the airport as per the Standard Operating Measures of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW). Apart from this, all facilities are being extended to the Health Department for Covid-19 testing of all arriving passengers.

Advertisement

Jammu Airport in coordination with District Administration has also organised a vaccination camp at G. B. Pant Hospital, Jammu Cantt. Satwati for employees of AAI and stakeholders of the airport as a priority group under the National Health Mission of Government of J&K. Under this, more than 489 persons have been vaccinated in the first phase. Further in the second phase of the vaccination drive shall be extended to the rest of the employees and their dependent family members. Around 300 workers of airport security staff (CISF) have already been vaccinated.

To create awareness on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour among passengers, display of instructions through FIDS, Banners, posters and announcement of information through Public Address System are being made regularly at the Jammu Airport.

(With Inputs from PIB)