Left Menu

Minister Cele to host Ministerial Izimbizo in KZN

 Minister Cele, together with the leadership of the South African Police Service will engage the communities of Kwa-Nongoma and Ulundi respectively, to address incidents of taxi violence and stock theft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-06-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 17:39 IST
Minister Cele to host Ministerial Izimbizo in KZN
This Crime Prevention Imbizo seeks to provide the community with a platform to discuss and engage them on the identified crimes and related crimes plaguing these communities. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, will tomorrow host two Ministerial Izimbizo in KwaZulu-Natal, at the KwaGgikazi Sports Ground, in Kwa Nongoma.

Minister Cele, together with the leadership of the South African Police Service will engage the communities of Kwa-Nongoma and Ulundi respectively, to address incidents of taxi violence and stock theft.

This Crime Prevention Imbizo seeks to provide the community with a platform to discuss and engage them on the identified crimes and related crimes plaguing these communities.

This Imbizo also gives the residents of the areas an opportunity to also report policing-related service delivery challenges and for the SAPS to outline a policing plan to respond to the identified crime problems in the area.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021