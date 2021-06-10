Left Menu

Brookfield moves to eliminate Inter Pipeline's break fee to Pembina

In a statement on Thursday, Brookfield said if it was successful in eliminating or reducing the break fee, it would further increase its takeover offer for Inter Pipeline by an equivalent amount. Inter reiterated its recommendation for Pembina's offer over Brookfield's proposal to its shareholders.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has filed an application with the Alberta securities regulator seeking elimination of takeover target Inter Pipeline Ltd's C$350 million ($289.11 million) termination fee to Pembina Pipeline Corp.

Brookfield last week raised its hostile majority cash offer to buy Inter to C$8.48 billion, topping Pembina's C$8.3 billion all-stock proposals for the Canadian oil and gas transportation company. In a statement on Thursday, Brookfield said if it was successful in eliminating or reducing the break fee, it would further increase its takeover offer for Inter Pipeline by an equivalent amount.

Inter reiterated its recommendation for Pembina's offer over Brookfield's proposal to its shareholders. Pembina did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

