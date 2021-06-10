Left Menu

Need to develop marketing policy for agri, animal husbandry sectors: Rajasthan Guv

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-06-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 17:47 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday stressed on developing an effective marketing policy for agriculture, animal husbandry and dairy products sectors in the state. Speaking at a virtual programme of Agriculture University, Jodhpur and Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS), Bikaner, he said an effective marketing policy will help agriculture and animal husbandry products make their place in the global market.

Describing the agriculture and animal husbandry sectors as the mainstay of the state's development, the Governor said these industries should get the benefit of advancement in science and technology.

Agriculture and animal husbandry provide livelihood opportunities to a large population in rural areas and in view of the diverse geographical conditions in western Rajasthan, farmers are dependent on animal husbandry for supplementary income, he said.

“Therefore, there is a need for documentation of innovations in the field of livestock protection and management,” Mishra said, while suggesting RAJUVAS to prepare an action plan for promotion and marketing of products.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also addressed the event, saying the state government endeavours to expand the agriculture and animal husbandry sectors at a fast pace. ''To promote these two sectors, in the last three budgets, the state government had made several announcements. These include a separate budget for agriculture from the coming financial year,” he said. Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria and others also attended the virtual event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

