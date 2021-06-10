POWERGRID lays foundation stone at healthcare in Ferozpur under CSR initiative

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) is a Maharatna PSU under the Ministry of Power, Government of India. POWERGRID has taken up sustained efforts for aligning its CSR with the vision of the Government of India's numerous development efforts for the country.

As part of the CSR initiative, Shri Kailash Rathore, Executive Director Northern Region – II of POWERGRID laid the foundation stone at Primary Health Centre (PHC), Mallanwala and Primary Health Centre, Kassowanna in Ferozpur District in Punjab in the presence of Shri Kulbir Singh Zira, MLA Zira and Shri Gurpal Singh Chahal, District Magistrate, Ferozpur.

The construction of buildings of Primary Health Centre (PHC), Mallanwala and Primary Health Centre, Kassowanna in Ferozpur District, Punjab at a financial implication of ₹ 3.22 Cr is part of many CSR initiatives that POWERGRID is taking up in this District. Ferozpur district is one of the aspirational Districts which has been assigned to POWERGRID for its all-round socio-economic development and ensuring inclusive growth for all under the Government of India's flagship initiative "Transformation of Aspirational Districts"

This project will lead to infrastructure development in the district. The construction of more rooms will improve the basic healthcare facilities for the ailing. The provision for more rooms will enhance accommodation availability for a large number of patients that will lead to more recoveries.

Earlier, POWERGRID had handed over 3 ambulances to district administration Ferozpur. In addition to this 282 sanitary napkin vending machines along with an equal number of incinerators have been installed in 217 Government Middle, High and Senior Secondary girls and co-education schools of the District.

(With Inputs from PIB)