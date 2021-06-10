Left Menu

Leopard kills woman in Uttarakhand

Amid demands by the villagers to declare the leopard a man-eater, Chief Wildlife Warden J S Suhag ordered the Divisional Forest Officer DFO concerned to put up a cage in the area and trap the big cat after tranquilising it.The order permits the officials to kill the leopard only after all efforts to trap it in a cage fail.

PTI | Pauri | Updated: 10-06-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 17:52 IST
Leopard kills woman in Uttarakhand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard in Uttarakhand's Pauri district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place in the Chaubattakhal area when the victim, Godambari Devi, was working in a field around 100 metres away from her village Dabra, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sandeep Kumar said.

The residents of a neighbouring village raised the alarm when they saw the woman being dragged to the bushes by the leopard. By the time people of her village reached the spot, the woman was dead and the leopard had fled into the surrounding forest area. Amid demands by the villagers to declare the leopard a man-eater, Chief Wildlife Warden J S Suhag ordered the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) concerned to put up a cage in the area and trap the big cat after tranquilising it.

The order permits the officials to kill the leopard only after all efforts to trap it in a cage fail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021