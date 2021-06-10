Prahlad Singh Patel to offer floral tributes to Shaheed Ram Prasad Bismil

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Culture will hold the special ceremony at Shahjahanpur, the birthplace of Shaheed Ram Prasad Bismil on 11th June 2021 to mark the birth anniversary of renowned freedom fighter Shaheed Ram Prasad Bismil.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Culture & Tourism Shri Prahlad Singh Patel will offer floral tributes to Shaheed Ram Prasad Bismil, Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan and Shaheed Roshan Singh at a special event being organized by the NCZCC, Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India at Shaheed UdayanShahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Shri Suresh Khanna, the Minister of Finance, Parliamentary Affairs & Medical Education, Govt of U.P who is also the MLA from Shahjahanpur; Shri Neelkanth Tiwari, the Culture & Tourism Minister, Govt. of U.P.; Shri Arun Kumar Sagar, the M.P. of Shahjahanpur& district officials too will also join in the Pushpanjali Ceremony.

Pt. Ram Prasad Bismil, born on 11th June 1897 in Shahjahanpur was amongst the most notable Indian revolutionaries who fought against British colonialism. He wrote powerful patriotic poems in Urdu and Hindi under the pen name of Bismil from age of 19. He formed the Hindustan Public Association with leaders like Bhagat Singh and Chandrasekhar Azad and participated in the Mainpuri conspiracy of 1918, and the Kakori conspiracy of 1925 with Ashfaq Ullah Khan and Roshan Singh to protest against the British Rule. He was martyred at Gorakhpur Jail on 19th December 1927 just aged 30, for his role in the Kakori conspiracy. While in jail, he wrote 'Mera Rang De Basanti Chola' and 'Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna' which became the anthem for freedom fighters.

As a tribute to the poet – revolutionary, a small cultural presentation would also be dedicated to his legacy. At the time of Pushpanjali Shri Navin Mishra will play devotional music on Sitar. Leading exponent ofKissagoi, Shri Himanshu Bajpai will narrate Shaheed Bismil's lifestory followed by a performance of patriotic songs by Kishore Chaturvedi & Group. Ministry of Culture will also mark the occasion with virtual programmes regarding the contribution of Bismil and other patriots which will be shared on the social media platforms of the Ministry of Culture as well as NCZCC.

(With Inputs from PIB)