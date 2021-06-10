Left Menu

Prahlad Singh Patel to offer floral tributes to Shaheed Ram Prasad Bismil

Pt. Ram Prasad Bismil, born on 11th June 1897 in Shahjahanpurwas amongst the most notable Indian revolutionaries who fought against British colonialism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 18:20 IST
Prahlad Singh Patel to offer floral tributes to Shaheed Ram Prasad Bismil
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Culture will hold the special ceremony at Shahjahanpur, the birthplace of Shaheed Ram Prasad Bismil on 11th June 2021 to mark the birth anniversary of renowned freedom fighter Shaheed Ram Prasad Bismil.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Culture & Tourism Shri Prahlad Singh Patel will offer floral tributes to Shaheed Ram Prasad Bismil, Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan and Shaheed Roshan Singh at a special event being organized by the NCZCC, Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India at Shaheed UdayanShahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Shri Suresh Khanna, the Minister of Finance, Parliamentary Affairs & Medical Education, Govt of U.P who is also the MLA from Shahjahanpur; Shri Neelkanth Tiwari, the Culture & Tourism Minister, Govt. of U.P.; Shri Arun Kumar Sagar, the M.P. of Shahjahanpur& district officials too will also join in the Pushpanjali Ceremony.

Pt. Ram Prasad Bismil, born on 11th June 1897 in Shahjahanpur was amongst the most notable Indian revolutionaries who fought against British colonialism. He wrote powerful patriotic poems in Urdu and Hindi under the pen name of Bismil from age of 19. He formed the Hindustan Public Association with leaders like Bhagat Singh and Chandrasekhar Azad and participated in the Mainpuri conspiracy of 1918, and the Kakori conspiracy of 1925 with Ashfaq Ullah Khan and Roshan Singh to protest against the British Rule. He was martyred at Gorakhpur Jail on 19th December 1927 just aged 30, for his role in the Kakori conspiracy. While in jail, he wrote 'Mera Rang De Basanti Chola' and 'Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna' which became the anthem for freedom fighters.

As a tribute to the poet – revolutionary, a small cultural presentation would also be dedicated to his legacy. At the time of Pushpanjali Shri Navin Mishra will play devotional music on Sitar. Leading exponent ofKissagoi, Shri Himanshu Bajpai will narrate Shaheed Bismil's lifestory followed by a performance of patriotic songs by Kishore Chaturvedi & Group. Ministry of Culture will also mark the occasion with virtual programmes regarding the contribution of Bismil and other patriots which will be shared on the social media platforms of the Ministry of Culture as well as NCZCC.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021