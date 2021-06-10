Justice Sanjay Yadav appointed as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court

The President of India, in the exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, appointed Shri Justice Sanjay Yadav, Judge of the Allahabad High Court to be Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office. A notification in this regard has been issued by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice today.

Shri Justice Sanjay Yadav, M.A., LL.B, was enrolled as an Advocate on 25.08.1986. He practised at Jabalpur for 20 years in Civil, Constitutional, Labour and Service matters and has specialized in Labour and Service matters. He worked as Government Advocate from March 1999 to October 2005. He was Deputy Advocate General with effect from October 2005. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on March 2, 2007, and as a Permanent Judge on January 15, 2010. Later, he was transferred to Allahabad High Court. He was appointed as Acting Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court w.e.f. 14.4.2021.

Advertisement

(With Inputs from PIB)