Left Menu

Cabinet appeals to protesters to exercise calm in Soweto

Cabinet said although the right to peaceful protest is a vital part of a democratic society, it should be exercised within the confines of the law and not infringe on the rights of others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-06-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 18:34 IST
Cabinet appeals to protesters to exercise calm in Soweto
“Cabinet expressed concern at the increase in reported cases of vehicle spiking on the country’s highways and secluded roads which have resulted in the robbery and killing of some of the motorists. Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Cabinet has condemned the recent violent protests in Soweto that resulted in the shutdown of the community and appeals to protesters to exercise calm and restraint.

Cabinet said although the right to peaceful protest is a vital part of a democratic society, it should be exercised within the confines of the law and not infringe on the rights of others.

"Government is committed to working with communities across the country to improve their living conditions," said acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, during a Post Cabinet media briefing held in Pretoria, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ntshavheni said Cabinet had commended the work of the multidisciplinary team which seized 800kg of compressed pure cocaine with an estimated street value of R400 million.

"Cabinet expressed concern at the increase in reported cases of vehicle spiking on the country's highways and secluded roads which have resulted in the robbery and killing of some of the motorists.

"It called on law-enforcement agencies to intensify their efforts to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book. Cabinet called on members of the community to report a crime, including drug-related activities to the police and not to take the law into their own hands or resort to mob justice," Ntshavheni said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021