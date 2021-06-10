Left Menu

Progress made in improving operational efficiency of water dept: Sisulu

“The implementation of the Financial Recovery Plan has resulted in the department averting close to R2 Billion in irregular expenditure for the financial years 2019/2020 and 2020/2021,” Sisulu said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-06-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 18:38 IST
Progress made in improving operational efficiency of water dept: Sisulu
“The department is also considering reinforcing its investigation capacity to ensure that all cases involving former and current employees, as well as service providers, are expedited,” the Minister said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Water and Sanitation (DWS) Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says substantial progress has been made in improving the operational efficiency of the department.

The Minister was briefing members of the Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation on Thursday on progress made in relation to investigations that have been undertaken and disciplinary hearings currently underway within the department.

This follows her commitment to do so in the recent DWS Budget Vote Debate held on 25 May 2021.

"The implementation of the Financial Recovery Plan has resulted in the department averting close to R2 Billion in irregular expenditure for the financial years 2019/2020 and 2020/2021," Sisulu said.

Close to R1bn recovered

Since 2019, cases of irregularities have decreased from 166 to just under 50 cases, and that close to R1 billion has been recovered since 2012/2013 to 2020/2021 financial years.

"The department is also considering reinforcing its investigation capacity to ensure that all cases involving former and current employees, as well as service providers, are expedited," the Minister said.

The members of the committee appealed for key appointments to be accelerated, as this will result in a stable department. These include positions of Director-General and Chief Financial Officer.

The committee the work done by the late and former Chief Executive Officer of the National Home Builders Regulatory Council (NHBRC), Mziwonke Dlabantu, who was seconded by the department to assist in stabilizing its finances.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021