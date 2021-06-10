Progress made in improving operational efficiency of water dept: Sisulu

Water and Sanitation (DWS) Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says substantial progress has been made in improving the operational efficiency of the department.

The Minister was briefing members of the Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation on Thursday on progress made in relation to investigations that have been undertaken and disciplinary hearings currently underway within the department.

This follows her commitment to do so in the recent DWS Budget Vote Debate held on 25 May 2021.

"The implementation of the Financial Recovery Plan has resulted in the department averting close to R2 Billion in irregular expenditure for the financial years 2019/2020 and 2020/2021," Sisulu said.

Close to R1bn recovered

Since 2019, cases of irregularities have decreased from 166 to just under 50 cases, and that close to R1 billion has been recovered since 2012/2013 to 2020/2021 financial years.

"The department is also considering reinforcing its investigation capacity to ensure that all cases involving former and current employees, as well as service providers, are expedited," the Minister said.

The members of the committee appealed for key appointments to be accelerated, as this will result in a stable department. These include positions of Director-General and Chief Financial Officer.

The committee the work done by the late and former Chief Executive Officer of the National Home Builders Regulatory Council (NHBRC), Mziwonke Dlabantu, who was seconded by the department to assist in stabilizing its finances.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)