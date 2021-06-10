Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after inflation, jobless claims data

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 19:04 IST
U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, shrugging off a bigger-than-expected jump in May consumer prices that raised concerns of early policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, while another report showed the labor market remained under pressure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.37 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34,502.51.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.01 points, or 0.21%, at 4,228.56, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 22.13 points, or 0.16%, to 13,933.88 at the opening bell.

