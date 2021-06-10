Left Menu

Ireland says too soon to say whether global tax rate will be set at 15%

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 10-06-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 19:20 IST
The global minimum corporate tax rate of 15% proposed by the Group of Seven wealthy nations is just a signpost and it is too early to say whether agreement can be reached on that or any figure, Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Thursday.

Ireland's low tax economy has more to lose than most from the global tax overhaul and Donohoe said much further work was still required to reach a deal among Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development countries.

"In the discussions that could yet develop in the OECD, other countries will be making the case for a rate that is higher than 15%. It's still too early at this point to be able to say that agreement can be reached on a figure," Donohoe told a news conference.

