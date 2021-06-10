Nord Stream 2 to start work filling first line with gas on Friday
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-06-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 20:50 IST
Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will on Friday start preparations to fill the first line with natural gas, the Gazprom-led project said on Thursday.
Nord Stream 2 also said the pipe-laying works on the second line were still underway.
