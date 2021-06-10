Left Menu

Nord Stream 2 to start work filling first line with gas on Friday

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-06-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 20:50 IST
Nord Stream 2 to start work filling first line with gas on Friday
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will on Friday start preparations to fill the first line with natural gas, the Gazprom-led project said on Thursday.

Nord Stream 2 also said the pipe-laying works on the second line were still underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021