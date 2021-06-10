Left Menu

UK says reached 333 mln pound deal with EU on fish

Britain's government said on Thursday that it had reached a deal with the European Union on fish stocks for 2021 which would be worth 333 million pounds ($472 million) in total to Britain's fishing industry. "The UK fleet will have around 26,000 tonnes more quota for these stocks compared to quotas allocated in 2020. This increase is estimated to be worth around 27 million pounds," Britain's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said in a statement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-06-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 21:59 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

