Railways in India and Mumbai needs to be fully prepared for monsoon: Goyal

The Minister examined the current status of vulnerable areas & reviewed plans for smooth functioning of trains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 22:29 IST
Shri Goyal said that Railways is committed to ensuring that no inconvenience is caused to Mumbaikars as the monsoon begins. Image Credit: ANI
Railways in India and Mumbai needs to be fully prepared for the monsoon. This was said by Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister for Railways and Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution while reviewing the preparations and road map of Mumbai Suburban Railways in having all contingency solutions in the rainy season.

Shri Goyal said that Railways is committed to ensuring that no inconvenience is caused to Mumbaikars as the monsoon begins.

While reviewing the preparedness of the Suburban Railways, the Minister advised the Railways to partner with Institutions like IIT Mumbai to study the efficiency of technical and civil work initiatives of Railways in handling monsoon rains.

He said Innovation and hard work must go together to ensure that Railway services continue to operate safely and in an uninterrupted manner.

It may be noted that even during the Covid pandemic, Railways had undertaken a major exercise for the cleaning of muck/garbage/earth of 2,10,000 Cu Meters from the suburban section by deploying 03 No muck special including specially modified EMU rakes in Mumbai.

A flooding spot of the previous monsoon was identified and the customized solution was devised for each spot Eg: Bandra, Andheri, Mahim, Grant road, Goregaon.

In order to have real-time and authentic rain data, four numbers automatic rain gauge (ARG) have now been installed in association with IMD and ten numbers installed by WR independently.

The number of pumps provided on track and depots including sewerage and submersible pumps has been increased by 33 %.

Drones were used for survey and monitoring of cleaning of nallah in Borivali Virar section and suction/de-sludging machines were used to ensure deep cleaning of culverts.

Adoption of a new micro tunnelling method for the construction of culverts was taken up to ensure that waterlogging is minimised.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Railway Board and Mumbai.

(With Inputs from PIB)

