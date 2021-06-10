Left Menu

Mexico stalling GMO corn permits ahead of ban, says top farm lobby

Mexico is holding up import permits for GMO corn, the head of the country's main farm lobby told Reuters, saying the government intended to apply a GMO ban to the grain used in animal feed despite contrasting comments by a top U.S. official.

In an interview, National Farm Council President Juan Cortina said among hundreds of agricultural product import permits awaiting a resolution are at least eight for genetically-modified corn even though the ban is not set to go into effect for three years.

