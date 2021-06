Tennis-French Open order of play on Friday

Order of play on the main showcourts on the 13th day of the French Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER

Men's singles semi-finals (play begins at 1250 GMT) 6-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 3-Rafa Nadal (Spain) COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU

Women's doubles semi-finals (play begins at 1100 GMT) Magda Linette (Poland)/ Bernarda Pera (U.S.) v 2-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)/ Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic)

14-Bethanie Mattek-Sands (U.S.)/Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Irina-Camelia Begu (Romania)/Nadia Podoroska (Argentina) (Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad, editing by Ed Osmond)

