Mexican president says new set of infrastructure projects to be unveiled soon
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday a new set of infrastructure projects will be unveiled soon, without offering further details.
Lopez Obrador made the comments following a meeting with representatives from major businesses with operations in Mexico.
