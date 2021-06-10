Left Menu

Mexican president says new set of infrastructure projects to be unveiled soon

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-06-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 23:46 IST
Mexican president says new set of infrastructure projects to be unveiled soon
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday a new set of infrastructure projects will be unveiled soon, without offering further details.

Lopez Obrador made the comments following a meeting with representatives from major businesses with operations in Mexico.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
2
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
3
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global
4
OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T get June 2021 security patch

OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T get June 2021 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021