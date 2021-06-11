Left Menu

Tennis-Krejcikova beats Sakkari in dramatic French Open semi-final

Czech Barbora Krejcikova reached the French Open final as she beat Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari 7-5 4-6 9-7 in a nail-biting, see-saw contest on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 00:33 IST

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Czech Barbora Krejcikova reached the French Open final as she beat Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari 7-5 4-6 9-7 in a nail-biting, see-saw contest on Thursday. The world number 33 struggled with nerves throughout but eventually proved more consistent than Sakkari, who got tight when she served for the match at 5-4 in the third set.

Krejcikova will face Russian 31st seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who will also be making her maiden appearance in a major singles final, on Saturday. She will be looking to emulate fellow Czech Hana Mandlikova, who won the title at Roland Garros in 1981.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

