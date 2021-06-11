Karangahape Road upgrades make iconic street even better: Transport Minister

The upgrades to Karangahape Road makes the iconic street more pedestrian and cycle-friendly, attractive and environmentally sustainable, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said at the formal celebration of the completion of the Karangahape Road Enhancements project.

The project included widening footpaths supporting a better outdoor dining experience for local cafes, two rainbow crossings, native planting, safe separated cycleways on both sides of the street, bike parking, and improved bus shelters and bus lanes.

"The upgrades to Karangahape Road make an iconic street even better. They mean people can safely walk and cycle in the city, which will help people leave the car at home - reducing congestion and emissions," Michael Wood said.

"The Climate Change Commission's advice highlighted one of the ways we need to tackle climate change is by encouraging more people to walk or cycle, which projects as this does.

"We want to see more of these kinds of projects across the country that support our economic recovery by creating jobs, while at the same time helping us move to a zero-carbon economy.

"The Karangahape Station is expected to be a key transport hub as part of the City Rail Link when it is finished in 2024. With the rail network doubling in capacity, more people will soon be walking, cycling, scooting and connecting to buses through this area," Michael Wood said.

Mayor Goff says, "It's fantastic to celebrate the completion of the Karangahape Road upgrade. This is a $30 million project that has delivered wider footpaths, more street trees, new street furniture, improved lighting and a protected cycleway for K Road.

"The Karangahape Road upgrade is one of several major projects completed or nearing completion in our city centre in recent months. Alongside the Quay Street improvements and harbourside park, Te Komititanga and the upgraded Chief Post Office, we are transforming central Auckland into a more people-friendly, vibrant accessible and attractive place, in keeping with Auckland Council's vision outlined in our City Centre Masterplan.

"The new-look K Road is a well-designed, more pedestrian-friendly and cycle-friendly area, and is more attractive and more environmentally sustainable. It's great to have these enhancements complete."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)