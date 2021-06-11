Global community reaffirms solidarity with displaced people in Central America and Mexico

The international community today reaffirmed its solidarity with forcibly displaced people in Central America and Mexico and with the seven countries that make up the Comprehensive Regional Protection and Solutions Framework (MIRPS) in the region, during the Solidarity Event for Forcibly Displaced Persons and Host Communities in Central America and Mexico.

Pedro Sánchez, the President of the Spanish Government, which convened the event in its capacity as Presidency of the MIRPS Support Platform, announced that Spain would donate 6.3 million euros (the US $7.6 million) in 2021-2022 as a direct contribution to the MIRPS action plans. "The situation, with one million people displaced and a reality that affects women and children especially, is urgent," he said.

Costa Rica hosted the event, where 12 cooperating countries and the European Union, as well as multilateral organizations and international agencies, development banks, the private sector and civil society, met to discuss a comprehensive and coordinated response to displacement in the region.

"Migratory and refugee flows are a reality in our region. The approach requires urgent joint and solidarity action as well as public and strategic actions in alliance with international organizations, partner countries and civil sectors that offer solutions to the causes that generate these flows," said Carlos Alvarado, President of Costa Rica.

Guatemala, in its capacity as Pro-Tempore Presidency of the MIRPS, reiterated the commitment of the member states to continuing to implement their national action plans aimed at strengthening refugee systems, addressing the immediate and persistent protection needs of displaced persons and supporting host countries and communities in finding lasting solutions.

"Short-term solutions have been applied to tackle irregular migration, to stop migrants in different ways and they have even been criminalized. Let's bet on a better solution: the construction of prosperity," said Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei.

Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, encouraged continued cooperation.

"The crisis in Central America, which has forced more than a million people to flee, is both humanitarian in its impact and related to security and development in its roots. These three dimensions are closely linked, and the high levels of human mobility will not be mitigated without a comprehensive and coordinated response that can promote achievements in terms of social inclusion, prosperity and reduction of violence," he stressed.

Luis Almagro, Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS), said, "We will not rest in continuing to advocate from our political forum to promote the generation of durable solutions for refugees, asylum seekers and displaced persons in Central America and Mexico, in order to achieve more inclusion, more protection, more dignity and more rights for more people. The financial support commitments that we heard today at this event are a great step forward in this regard, which we value and appreciate."

Spain, as Presidency of the Support Platform, celebrated the participation of representatives from the private sector and the highest levels of government, as well as the generous contributions and the encouraging messages of solidarity. In addition to the support that is already being provided to the region by the cooperating states and development banks, during the Solidarity Event, new commitments were presented at both the humanitarian and development levels with substantive contributions totalling US$110 million by Spain, the European Union, the United States, Ireland and Switzerland, as well as from the private sector and foundations. Organizers agreed to establish a joint mechanism for monitoring the results of the event so they could continue to mobilize support for the region.

Canada reaffirmed its commitment to assume the next presidency of the Support Platform to give continuity to the process of cooperation between the MIRPS countries and the international community.

Organized by the governments of Spain, Costa Rica and Guatemala, with the support of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the OAS, the event took place during the Central American Integration System Summit.