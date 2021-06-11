Left Menu

Odisha reports 5,235 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths

Odisha reported 5,235 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally in the state to 8,42,461, the state health department informed on Friday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 11-06-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 11:27 IST
Odisha reports 5,235 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha reported 5,235 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally in the state to 8,42,461, the state health department informed on Friday. The state also reported 8,299 recoveries and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total case tally in the state stands at 8,42,461, including 66,226 active cases 7,72,972 recoveries and 3,210 deaths. Of the new cases, 2,957 were reported from quarantine centres and 2278 were detected from local tracing.

The state has so far conducted 1,25,23,241 sample tests for COVID-19. As per the state government data, out of the total reported cases, Cuttack accounted for the most number of cases with 557

Khurda accounted for the most number of cases with 726, followed by Cuttack with 557 cases, Jajpur 394 cases and Balasore registered 320 new cases. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021