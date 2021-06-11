Left Menu

PM Modi condoles demise of Padma Shri awardee Radha Mohan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of renowned economist and Padma Shri awardee professor Radha Mohan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 11:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of renowned economist and Padma Shri awardee professor Radha Mohan. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Prof Radhamohan Ji was deeply passionate about agriculture, especially adopting sustainable and organic practices. He was also respected for his knowledge on subjects relating to the economy and ecology. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed condolences and said, "Deeply saddened to know the passing away of Gandhian and Padma Shri awardee Prof Radhamohan. An economist turned environmentalist had distinguished contribution to sustainable organic farming. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members and well-wishers." Professor Radha Mohan was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Odisha. He was 78 years old. (ANI)

