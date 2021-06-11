Mumbai rain: Work is underway to cover 73000 manholes, says Mayor

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Maharashtra for the next five days, with an orange alert issued for Mumbai today. Traffic jams for hours, waterlogging on streets brought life to a standstill in Mumbai. However, Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday said that 458 pumps have been installed to pump out the rainwater and work is underway to cover 73000 manholes. While speaking to media, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday said, "A total of 458 pumps, especially near railway tracks. We are continuously pumping out the rainwater. There is waterlogging at few places but water will be pumped out in comparatively less time."

Yesterday's incident (of two women falling into a manhole in Bhandup) was due to the fibre protective cover of the manhole which got displaced due to water pressure. I visited the site & got it fixed. The women were marked safe; the 2 escaped unhurt. Talking about the incident, where two women fell in a manhole at Pedneka, She said that the fiber protective cover bent due to which they fell in that.

Advertisement

"There are 73000 Manholes in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction. Most of them already have protective grills and we are trying to cover all the manholes in the city. Yesterday and say before which incidents happened were due to the fiber protective cover of manholes. We are now planning to put manhole cover with lock facility to avoid theft of covers," she said. She further said footpath repair and the remake will be taken immediately after the monsoon in September month.

"Most of the footpaths in Mumbai are in good quality and those which need repair and remake will be taken immediately after the monsoon in September month. Till then we are trying to keep footpaths safe for the monsoon by putting safe grills on all manholes," added Mumbai Mayor. Further talking about the COVID-19 vaccine she said there are people who have not appeared for their second dose on their due dates and we are trying to find out those people have been administeredfrist dose but are reluctant to get their second dose.

"People from slum areas are apprehensive to take vaccine shots, we will initiate awareness drives in nearly 20,000 houses to encourage them. Some people are also refusing to take a second vaccine shot, we'll find them out and vaccinate," added Kishori Pednekar. The city is receiving heavy rainfall since Tuesday and several areas of Mumbai are waterlogged. The local train facilities are also disturbed due to waterlogging on the tracks.

According to India Metrological Department, Mumbai's Colaba received 23.4 mm rainfall while Santacruz witnessed 107.4 mm rain during the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)