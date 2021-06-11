EESL partners with MECON to support energy efficiency in steel, mining industry

State-run EESL and MECON Ltd will collaboratively work towards implementation of various energy efficiency and resources conservation measures in the steel sector and associated mining industry.

Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a joint venture under the administration of Ministry of Power has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MECON Ltd, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Steel to this effect.

Under this association, EESL and MECON will collaboratively work towards the implementation of solutions related to energy efficiency, clean energy, and other ancillary services in the steel and mining industry, a statement said.

''Our expertise in handling the world's largest energy efficiency portfolio and technical support from MECON will enable considerable energy savings and environmental benefits,'' S P Garnaik, Executive Director (Lighting), EESL, said in the statement.

Through this partnership, EESL and MECON aim to jointly address solutions such as retrofitting LED lights, deployment of energy efficient motors (IE3 type) in place of conventional motors and EV transportation with necessary charging infrastructure in the steel Industry.

''We welcome the collaboration with EESL, as their unique & vast expertise in energy efficiency and clean energy and MECON’s credible presence & vast experience in Iron & Steel sector will help in developing effective & energy saving projects,'' R H Juneja, Director (Finance), MECON, said in the statement.

Both the entities will also collaboratively work towards implementation of clean energy initiatives and retrofits, along with products like Super-Efficient AC systems, technology to improve indoor-air quality, safety and efficiency in the buildings/facilities across the various sectors including steel industries.

EESL and MECON would explore options of implementation of energy saving opportunities and implement pilot studies on cross-cutting technologies specially in iron, steel and mining industries.

Besides, EESL and MECON will also roll out technical training to plant executives on various topics pertaining to Energy Management, Maintenance Management, Water Management and Safety Engineering.

A joint venture of NTPC Limited, Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation and POWERGRID, EESL was set up under the Ministry of Power to facilitate implementation of energy efficiency projects.

MECON deals in sectors like Metals, Power, Oil & Gas, Infrastructure and other strategic sectors like atomic minerals, defence, aerospace etc.

