Rai inaugurates Delhi govt's first greenhouse

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday inaugurated the Delhi government's first greenhouse at the ITO Nursery to ''grow plants using modern techniques''. Rai said the greenhouse has been developed to grow the maximum number of medicinal plants in minimal time. ''We have inaugurated the first greenhouse today. All nurseries will have a greenhouse gradually,'' a statement quoted him said.

Since June 5, the Delhi government has been distributing medicinal plants free from the 14 nurseries of the forest department.

Rai said the nurseries distributed around seven lakh medicinal plants to people last year.

