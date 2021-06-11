IREDA invites bids for setting up solar manufacturing units under PLI scheme

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) has invited bids from solar module manufacturers for setting up solar manufacturing units under the Centre's Rs 4,500-crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

The MNRE has appointed IREDA as the implementing agency for the scheme. The Union Cabinet had approved Rs 4,500 crore scheme to boost domestic manufacturing of solar Photo Voltaic (PV) modules. The last date for submitting applications is June 30. The selection process for the successful bidders is to be completed by July 30. ''IREDA, a PSU under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), has invited bids from solar module manufacturers for setting up solar manufacturing units under the central government's Rs 4,500 crore PLI scheme,'' a Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) statement said.

IREDA had floated the invitation for application document on May 25 on its website and the electronic application process went live on May 31. The applicants are required to set up either a brownfield or greenfield manufacturing facility for the entire capacity allotted under the scheme.

Applicants are not allowed to set up a mix of brownfield and greenfield facilities under the scheme. Manufacturing capacity/unit, for which required capital goods have been imported before the last date of bid submission, will not be eligible for participation under this PLI scheme. The minimum capacity of the manufacturing unit to be installed shall be 1,000 megawatt. The PLI will be disbursed to the successful applicants annually for a period of five years. Solar capacity addition presently depends largely upon imported solar PV cells and modules as the domestic industry has limited operational capacities of solar PV cells and modules, the MNRE stated.

The National Programme on High Efficiency Solar PV Modules will reduce import dependence in a strategic sector like electricity and as such reinforce the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, it added.

