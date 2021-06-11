Left Menu

Norway not ready to let go of oil, gas in push for hydrogen, offshore wind

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 11-06-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 15:38 IST
Norway not ready to let go of oil, gas in push for hydrogen, offshore wind
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway is betting on hydrogen and offshore wind for the energy transition but will still continue to extract oil and gas, the centre-right government said as it presented its long-term energy strategy on Friday.

Norway, Europe's second largest oil and gas producer, will continue to offer regular licensing rounds, offering exploration acreage to energy firms, the government said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021