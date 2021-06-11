Norway not ready to let go of oil, gas in push for hydrogen, offshore wind

Norway is betting on hydrogen and offshore wind for the energy transition but will still continue to extract oil and gas, the centre-right government said as it presented its long-term energy strategy on Friday.

Norway, Europe's second largest oil and gas producer, will continue to offer regular licensing rounds, offering exploration acreage to energy firms, the government said.

