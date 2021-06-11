Left Menu

Officials promote Delhi zoo as bird sighting area after spotting migratory Jacobin cuckoo, Rosy starling

In an interesting development, the Delhi Zoo has taken the initiative to promote the zoo as a birding sighting location.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 16:03 IST
Officials promote Delhi zoo as bird sighting area after spotting migratory Jacobin cuckoo, Rosy starling
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Joymala Bagchi In an interesting development, the Delhi Zoo has taken the initiative to promote the zoo as a birding sighting location.

An uncommon migratory Jacobin cuckoo has been spotted in the zoo premises by staff and officials. Confirming this, Delhi Zoo Director Ramesh Pandey told ANI, "Delhi zoo has been promoting the zoo as a bird sighting area. Officials and staffs have also sighted a migratory bird, Jacobin cuckoo."

It is said that the Jacobin cuckoo is the harbinger of the monsoon season. In Sanskrit, this bird is called 'Chataka' whose mythological significance is its beak on its head who waits for rains to quench its thirst. These migratory birds come from Africa after crossing the Arabian Sea.

Recently, Rosy starlings were also sighted in March in the middle of their summer migration back to colder places. The zoo is also one of the largest breeding grounds for painted storks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021