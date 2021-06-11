Left Menu

Norway not ready to let go of oil, gas in push for hydrogen, offshore wind

"The main goal of the government's petroleum policy - to facilitate profitable production in the oil and gas industry in a long term perspective - is firmly in place," Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru told a news conference. Norway will use hydroelectric power from land to cut emissions from its extensive offshore network of oil and gas platforms, but petroleum will not be the driving force of the economy that it once was, she added.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 16:04 IST
Norway not ready to let go of oil, gas in push for hydrogen, offshore wind
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway is betting on hydrogen and offshore wind for the energy transition but will also continue to extract oil and gas, the centre-right government said as it presented its long-term energy strategy on Friday.

Norway, Europe's second largest oil and gas producer, will continue to offer regular licensing rounds, offering exploration acreage to energy firms, the government said. "The main goal of the government's petroleum policy - to facilitate profitable production in the oil and gas industry in a long term perspective - is firmly in place," Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru told a news conference.

Norway will use hydroelectric power from land to cut emissions from its extensive offshore network of oil and gas platforms, but petroleum will not be the driving force of the economy that it once was, she added. "We will facilitate a future-oriented Norwegian oil and gas industry capable of delivering production with low emissions within the framework of our climate policy," Bru said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021