240 Radio Services of All India Radio livestreamed on NewsOnAir App

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 16:47 IST
- India
More than 240 Radio Services of All India Radio are livestreamed on NewsOnAir App, Prasar Bharati's official App. These All India Radio Streams on NewsOnAir App have a large number of listeners not just in India, but globally, in more than 90 countries.
(With Inputs from PIB)
