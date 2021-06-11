Left Menu

7 arrested for thrashing Dalit brothers in Karnataka's Koppal

Seven persons have been arrested and at least 16 have been booked after two dalit brothers were allegedly beaten up and humiliated by upper caste men for seeking a haircut in Karnataka's Koppal district.

Seven persons have been arrested and at least 16 have been booked after two dalit brothers were allegedly beaten up and humiliated by upper caste men for seeking a haircut in Karnataka's Koppal district. The brothers were reportedly assaulted, abused, and shoved around for seeking a haircut from two hairdressers in the district's Hosalli village, Koppal Police said.

The accused, including the two hairdressers, have been booked on Thursday under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Following the incident, the brothers, Hanamantha (27) and Basavaraj (22), had attempted suicide by consuming pesticide on Monday. They were later hospitalised and are recuperating now, police said

The matter come to light after a video of the incident was widely circulated on social media platforms. (ANI)

