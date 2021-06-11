MP: BSF to plant 1.78 lakh saplings in Indore

The Border Security Force (BSF) will plant 1.78 lakh saplings in Madya Pradesh's Indore as part of its drive to enhance green cover in the region, a senior official said on Friday.

"As part of the extensive plantation drive, the BSF's Subsidiary Training Centre will plant 1,12,000 saplings, while the Central School of Weapons and Tactics (CSWT) will plant 66,000," BSF inspector general (IG) Ashok Kumar Yadav said.

Both these facilities of the BSF are situated in Indore.

"We are running a plantation campaign with the help of the forest department to enhance green cover and our officials and new constables are taking part in it to save the environment," Yadav said.

Indore's Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani also took part in the campaign on Friday.

At least 11,000 saplings of different varieties were planted in the Reoti range of the BSF here, in Lalwani's presence.

