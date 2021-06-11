Congress protests against fuel price hike across Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, June 11 (PTI): The Congress party in Kerala on Friday protested in front of petrol pumps across the State against the rising fuel prices in the country.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again today by 31 paise per litre and 28 paise per litre respectively.

A litre of petrol in Thiruvananthapuram costs Rs 97.54 whereas diesel costs Rs 92.04 per litre.

Senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, Oommen Chandy, Opposition leader V DSatheesan, Mullappally Ramachandran, UDF convenor M M Hassan and others protested in front of the various petrol bunks.

''The State and Central governments are looting the people. More than half of the fuel price which we pay is the tax for the governments. Despite the low price of crude oil, people are paying high prices for the fuel in the country,'' Chandy said at the protest site.

Former leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, Chennithala inaugurated the protest at Vellayambalam here and said the fuel price hike affects the common man.

''This price hike is affecting the common man. When the price is hiked, the State government is happy. The BJP government is making it difficult for the people to live in this country, and the State government is supporting the Centre,'' Chennithala said.

As part of their protest, a group of Youth Congress workers seized a petrol tanker at Thrissur. The vehicle was later released.

