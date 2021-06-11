Maha: BJP leader taunts Sena on crop insurance issues

A senior BJP Kisan Morcha leader on Friday attacked the ruling Shiv Sena for not taking up the issue of alleged irregularities in the processing of crop insurance claims of farmers in Maharashtra.

BJP Kisan Morcha national secretary Anil Bonde said the Sena had protested against insurance firms when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister but have maintained silence now under the MVA dispensation.

''Insurance companies in Aurangabad division got premium from 34.18 lakh farmers but only 1.32 lakh farmers have got claims so far. These companies earned Rs 1,433 crore from here, while in Latur division, they earned Rs 1,817 crore. These firms have earned so much because the Uddhav Thackeray government changed the insurance criteria, which has led to loss for farmers,'' Bonde alleged at a press meet here.

