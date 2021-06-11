Left Menu

Trade, industry welcome welfare measures announced by TN govt

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 11-06-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 17:41 IST
Coimbatore, June 11 (PTI): The local chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday welcomed the various welfare measures announced by the Tamil Nadu government.

The measures welcomed include the announcement for extending the period of renewal of approved licences by MSMEs up to December 31 if they are due to expire on May 1 and September 30.

While thanking Chief Minister M K Stalin for taking innovative efforts and strict guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Chamber president C Balasubramanian lauded the introduction of various incentives and concessions.

The chamber president said it appreciated the capital subsidies for eligible MSMEs in the State anywhere in industrially backward areas and agro-based enterprises set up in 385 blocks in the State.

The extension of time-limit for licence renewal for MSMEs would help them concentrate on their manufacturing activities during lockdown and post-lock down period, he said.

The trade and industry welcomed also the announcement of permitting all MSMEs involving enhancement of plant and machinery valve by at least 25 per cent of the existing plant and machinery up to December 31 irrespective of the effective steps taken by the MSMEs to expand their enterprises, Balasubramanian said.

