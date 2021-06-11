US first lady and Kate tour English preschool

Left Menu

US first lady Jill Biden and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, are touring a preschool in southwestern England and learning how the children care for some rabbits.The women also plan to take part in a talk about early childhood education.

PTI | Engelberg | Updated: 11-06-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 18:42 IST
US first lady Jill Biden and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, are touring a preschool in southwestern England and learning how the children care for some rabbits.

The women also plan to take part in a talk about early childhood education. The White House says it's the first time they've met.

Biden and the former Kate Middleton are visiting with 4- and 5-year-olds at Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, England. Biden carried a bowl of carrots when they went outside to see the bunnies.

Biden is a longtime English teacher who focuses on education, as does Kate, a mother of three young children.

The first lady is travelling with her husband, President Joe Biden, who is attending a Group of Seven summit of the world's largest economies opening Friday in Carbis Bay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

