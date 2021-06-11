Left Menu

One person was stabbed to death in Delhi's Badarpur on Thursday, over an argument regarding the parking of a vehicle, police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 22:17 IST
Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Badarpur due to quarrel over parking
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
One person was stabbed to death in Delhi's Badarpur on Thursday, over an argument regarding the parking of a vehicle, police said. The deceased, identified as Shiv Yadav, was stabbed in the chest by his neighbour, who is a minor, during a scuffle regarding parking of scooty at Budh Vihar of Badarpur.

According to the Delhi Police, Vikas Yadav, brother of the deceased, and another neighbour of the parties involved, Rattan Lal were also injured during the quarrel. Vikas sustained an injury in his stomach, while Rattan Lal got a minor injury on his finger. All three were admitted to Apollo Hospital, where Shiv Yadav was declared as brought dead.

On enquiry, the Police found that Shiv Yadav had an argument with Premvati, the mother of the accused, on Thursday morning regarding the parking of his scooty. Both parties were trying to solve the issue in the evening when Prem Pal, the father of the accused, got angry and the talk turned into a fight.

He along with his sons, Om Prakash and the minor, joined the brawl, wherein the juvenile stabbed Yadav brothers. Delhi Police has apprehended Prem Pal and one of his sons, while the other accused was admitted to the hospital.

A case under section 302/307/34 of the Indian Penal Court (IPC) has been registered in the Badarpur police station. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

