Telangana likely to experience heavy rains during next two days, IMD declares Orange alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday announced that a low pressure lies over the northwest Bay of Bengal, and due to this, upper air circulation has extended up to the mid-tropospheric levels and the low pressure is likely to intensify further during the next 24 hours moving in west and north-west direction.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 11-06-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 22:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday announced that a low pressure lies over the northwest Bay of Bengal, and due to this, upper air circulation has extended up to the mid-tropospheric levels and the low pressure is likely to intensify further during the next 24 hours moving in west and north-west direction. Speaking to ANI, Dr K Nagaratna, Director at IMD, said, "Due to the low pressure, Telangana state is likely to have light to moderate rainfalls over several places for the next 3 to 4 days and further one or two places are likely to experience heavy rainfall".

She further mentioned that a 'Yellow' warning has been issued for the western and north-western districts of Telangana for today. Since there is a likeliness for the rains to intensify over the next two days, an 'Orange' warning has been issued for several districts of the state. "For the next two days, rainfall might intensify in Telangana. Tomorrow, heavy rains are likely in a few places over the Northern and northeast districts. And on the day after, that is on Sunday, the intensity of the rainfall might increase further. An Orange warning has been announced over the several districts of Telangana for the next two days," she added.

She has also mentioned that the monsoon is likely to be very normal over the state of Telangana.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

