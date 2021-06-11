Left Menu

NCL gives Rs 10 crore to Madhya Pradesh to set up 5 oxygen plants

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has contributed Rs 10 crore to the Madhya Pradesh government to set up five oxygen plants in different medical colleges across the state under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to assist the state to strengthen the fight against COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 23:33 IST
NCL gives Rs 10 crore to Madhya Pradesh to set up 5 oxygen plants
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has contributed Rs 10 crore to the Madhya Pradesh government to set up five oxygen plants in different medical colleges across the state under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to assist the state to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. The CMD of NCL, Prabhat Kumar Sinha today handed over a cheque of the said amount to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

CMD Sinha apprised the Chief Minister about NCL and its operation in the state and briefed him about the CSR activities of the company in the Singrauli Region and the Major Project. He also detailed the measures taken by NCL to curb the pandemic. The Chief Minister appreciated the contribution of NCL in the energy security of the Nation and NCL's effort in fighting the COVID pandemic in induced testing time. He also assured his support to NCL, a statement said.

Along with this, the company has also given an assistance of Rs 1.75 crores under CSR to set up an oxygen generating plant at AIIMS, Bhopal. The NCL is also assisting Singrauli district administration against COVID for upgradation of medical infrastructure Rs. 7 Crore. The NCL had also contributed Rs 20 crore.

There are currently 6,325 active Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh. As many as 7,72,375 recoveries cases have been reported in the state so far. 8,475 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
4
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021