Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 21 with more relaxations

Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the COVID-induced lockdown by another week from June 14 till June 21 with more relaxations. The government has provided additional relaxations in 27 districts, while the 11 districts with a high infection rate will only have limited relaxations.

In these 27 districts, including Chennai, saloons, beauty parlours, and spa can function from 6 am to 5 pm without AC and only 50 per cent of customers will be allowed at a time from June 14. Government parks will be kept open from morning 6 am to 9 pm.

Advertisement

Government-run Tasmac wine shops will be allowed to open in these 27 districts from 10 am to 5 pm. While the shops which repair agricultural equipment, pump sets and related equipment can function between 9 am and 5 pm, the shops which repair mixie, grinder, television sets, and other household utensils, can function between 9 am and 2 pm.

Under the new set of guidelines, schools and colleges will be allowed to function only for the admission process. Industries will be allowed to function with 33 per cent staff strength.

Shops, which sell home appliances, will be allowed to function from morning 9 am to 5 pm. The state is under lockdown from May 10. The lockdown has been extended till 6 am on June 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)