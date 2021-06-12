Hong Kong democracy activist Agnes Chow released from prison

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow was released from prison on Saturday after serving nearly seven months for her role in an unauthorised assembly during the city's 2019 anti-government protests.

The 24-year-old activist had been convicted together with her long-time activist colleague Joshua Wong for their involvement in an illegal rally near police headquarters in the Chinese-ruled city.

