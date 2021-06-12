Left Menu

IMD issues Orange alert in Uttarakhand

The Meteorological Department on Saturday issued an orange alert for various districts Uttarakhand predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-06-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 10:43 IST
IMD issues Orange alert in Uttarakhand
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Meteorological Department on Saturday issued an orange alert for various districts Uttarakhand predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state. According to IMD, Pauri, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Dehradun, Rudraprayag, Nainital and Champawat districts of Uttarakhand will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today.

IMD further said that the monsoon can reach Uttarakhand between June 15 and 20. The weather forecasting agency said that this time the monsoon will arrive a little earlier than the estimated time, in the earlier report, the monsoon was expected to arrive in the state between June 22 and 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021