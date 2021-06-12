Left Menu

Irani appeals to people to report instances of child labour

Every child has a right to education and a happy childhood.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 12:25 IST
Irani appeals to people to report instances of child labour
On World Day Against Child Labour, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday appealed to every citizen to report instances of child labour on PENCIL portal or call on Childline 1098.

Reaffirming commitment towards combatting child labour, Irani said it is with people's participation that it can be ensured that children get a childhood they deserve.

''Every child has a right to education and a happy childhood. On World Day Against Child Labour, let us reaffirm our commitment towards combatting child labour. It is with people's participation that we can ensure our children get a childhood they deserve,'' Irani tweeted.

''I appeal to every citizen to report instances of child labour on PENCIL Portal http://pencil.gov.in or call on Childline - 1098. Because... We owe it to our children - the future of our Nation,'' she said in another tweet. World Day Against Child Labour observed on June 12 every year aims to raise awareness and activism to prevent child labour. PTI UZM SMN SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

