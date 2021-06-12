Left Menu

Odisha reports 4,852 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs

As many as 4,852 new COVID-19 cases, 8,516 recoveries and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Monday.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 12-06-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 12:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 4,852 new COVID-19 cases, 8,516 recoveries and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Monday. With this, the cumulative count in the state stands at 8,47,313 including 7,81,488 recoveries, 3,257 deaths and 62,515 active cases.

Out of fresh Covid cases reported, 2,765 people got infected in quarantine, while 2,087 caught the infection from local contacts. One of the worst-hit districts of the state is Khurda, which has reported 649 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest among other 31 districts of the states.

As per the government data, the state has tested 1,25,90,363 samples so far. In order to contain the COVID-19 infection in the state, the Odisha government has extended the ongoing lockdown till June 17 morning. (ANI)

