Claims of hacking Co-WIN system, data leak is baseless: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday rubbished the claims of so-called miscreants of hacking the Co-WIN system and data leak.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 14:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday rubbished the claims of so-called miscreants of hacking the Co-WIN system and data leak. The ministry said the matter of the alleged hacking of the Co-WIN system has now been investigated by the Computer Emergency Response Team of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MietY).

Dr R S Sharma, Chairman of the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (EGVAC) has clarified, "The claims of so-called hackers on the dark web, relating to the alleged hacking of the Co-WIN system and data leak, is baseless." Dr R S Sharma further said, "We continue to take appropriate steps as are necessary, from time to time, to ensure that the data of the people are safe with Co-WIN." (ANI)

