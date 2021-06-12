Claims of hacking Co-WIN system, data leak is baseless: Health Ministry
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday rubbished the claims of so-called miscreants of hacking the Co-WIN system and data leak.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday rubbished the claims of so-called miscreants of hacking the Co-WIN system and data leak. The ministry said the matter of the alleged hacking of the Co-WIN system has now been investigated by the Computer Emergency Response Team of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MietY).
Dr R S Sharma, Chairman of the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (EGVAC) has clarified, "The claims of so-called hackers on the dark web, relating to the alleged hacking of the Co-WIN system and data leak, is baseless." Dr R S Sharma further said, "We continue to take appropriate steps as are necessary, from time to time, to ensure that the data of the people are safe with Co-WIN." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Japan health ministry panel approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 12 and above
Vaccination exercise in India to be complete by December; Health Ministry gave roadmap for producing 216 cr doses by then: Prakash Javadekar.
Over 1.84 crore Covid vaccine doses available with states, more on way: Health Ministry
Covaxin production to be increased to 6-7 crore doses a month in July-August: Health Ministry
Indian national not infected with COVID-19 at Changi Airport in Singapore: Health ministry