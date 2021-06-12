Left Menu

Eight dead, three fall sick after inhaling toxic gas at chemical company in China

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 12-06-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 14:56 IST
  • Country:
  • China

At least eight people died and three others fell sick after inhaling toxic gas at a chemical company in south China's Guizhou Province on Saturday, according to a media report.

Police in provincial capital Guiyang received a report in the early hours that some people were lying unconscious near a chemical company, local authorities told state-run Xinhua news agency.

Based on a preliminary investigation, authorities said methyl formate leaked from a van while company workers were unloading chemicals from it.

The vehicle bore the license plate of Hubei Province. Eight people are confirmed dead. The three injured are hospitalised.

Further investigation is on in the matter, officials told the news agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

