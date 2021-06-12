Left Menu

Cleanliness drive in Srinagar's Dal Lake in full swing amid pandemic

A cleanliness drive in Srinagar's Dal Lake is in full swing amid the Covid-19 pandemic in order to maintain hygiene and restore the beauty of the lake.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-06-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 15:15 IST
Cleanliness drive in Srinagar's Dal Lake in full swing amid pandemic
An ongoing cleanliness dirve in Dal lake (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A cleanliness drive in Srinagar's Dal Lake is in full swing amid the Covid-19 pandemic in order to maintain hygiene and restore the beauty of the lake. Due to the rising temperature in the region, there has been an increase in the yield of weed and lily leaves in the two water bodies.

In a bid to ensure cleanliness in the lake, under the supervision of the Jammu and Kashmir Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, the authorities are constantly working and also following Covid-19 protocols of wearing a mask, using sanitisers and maintaining social distancing. The drive will also bring back the glory of the famous world heritage site which attracts thousands of tourists every year.

Shabir Hussain, Assistant Executive Engineer of the development authority, informed that as many as 500 labours are employed in a day and said the cleanliness drive also created job opportunities for labourers amid the pandemic. "This work generates employment for labourers, and serves another underlining benefit apart from general hygiene," he said.

Along with high tech machinery, authorities have also resort to manual cleaning process as machines cannot remove the weed from roots. "The area of Dal lake is 25 square km, which is a huge area. It is a question of maintaining hygiene in the area and we know its importance even more after the pandemic. More than 9 lakh square km of the area needs to be cleaned. In a single day, we employ 500 labourers. Keeping in mind the COVID-19 SOPs, we have to take up this work. It will help the aquaculture also," added Hussain.

The residents of Srinagar said that if the lakes are not cleaned, a foul smell spreads in the area. "It is very important to clean the lake as it starts smelling after some time. In the midst of the pandemic, such cleanliness drives are very important," said Abdul Rashid, a local resident.

Highlighting the importance of the drive, Muhammad Qasim, a labourer said that the cleanliness drive will reduce the potential of any other virus developing in the water body. "After cleaning the lake, we can reduce the potential of any infections from any other virus. It will attract tourists also. Without the labour doing this work, the lake spread a bad smell in the area," he said.

At presently, lake authorities are working round the clock to restore the further beauty of the lake. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021