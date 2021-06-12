Left Menu

National wildlife board approves strengthening of Laldhang-Chillarkhal road

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-06-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 17:06 IST
National wildlife board approves strengthening of Laldhang-Chillarkhal road
  • Country:
  • India

The National Board for Wildlife has given its approval for the strengthening of Laldhang-Chillarkhal motor road in Uttarakhand.

The approval was given by the NBWL at its 63rd meeting, chaired by Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, an official statement said here on Friday. Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat, who attended the meeting virtually, told the board that the motor road that was constructed in 1980s needed to be strengthened.

He requested the board to keep the length of the elevated animal passage, to be built between Chamaria Sot and Sigaddi Sot along the stretch, at 470 metres and height at six metres.

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said locals would benefit from the road and the construction of the elevated animal passage along the road would facilitate movement of wildlife.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021