Soccer-Wales v Switzerland teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship Group B match between Wales and Switzerland in Baku on Saturday. Wales: Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Joe Allen, Joe Morrell; Gareth Bale (captain), Aaron Ramsey, Daniel James; Kieffer Moore.

Switzerland: Yann Sommer; Kevin Mbabu, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (captain), Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)